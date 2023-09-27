More cases of measles reported in Southwest Idaho

NAMPA, Idaho — Four additional cases of measles have been confirmed in Nampa.

All cases are children who were not vaccinated against the disease and exposed in the household of the initial measles patient announced by officials last week.

Symptoms can take up to 21 days to appear after being exposed to the disease and include fever, runny nose, cough, and rash.

Although measles is often considered to only affect children, people of any age can contract the disease.

The Department of Health and Welfare urges anyone who has been in contact with these individuals to please contact their health provider.

The best defense against contracting the disease if to be immunized with the measles/mumps/rubella (MMR) vaccine.

The MMR vaccine is available at many pharmacies and healthcare providers’ offices. Children should receive their first dose of the vaccine between 12 and 15 months of age and a booster shot at 4 to 6 years of age. The MMR vaccine is generally first given at 12 months of age in the United States but is sometimes recommended for children as young as 6 months who are traveling outside the United States or who could be infected in an outbreak.

