Moose on the loose: 'Visiting moose' in Eagle tranquilized, moved to mountains

EAGLE, Idaho — A moose spotted in Eagle has been tranquilized and moved to a "better habitat" in the mountains.

Eagle Police report the Idaho Department of Fish and Game safely detained and are relocating a moose that was found in the Cobblestone Way and State Street neighborhood west of downtown Eagle. Police say they "kept a close eye on the beast" Thursday to try and keep him off the street and out of traffic.

The male moose, weighing 600-700 lbs and measuring around 6-feet tall, "pretty much kept to himself and majestically strolled through the neighborhood and munched on leaves" until IDFG officials arrived to tranquilize him and move him to the mountains.