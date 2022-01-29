Montana curbs wolf hunt after 23 from Yellowstone killed

BILLINGS, Mont. — Montana wildlife commissioners are shutting down gray wolf hunting and trapping in areas bordering Yellowstone National Park amid criticism over 23 wolves being killed after roaming from the park in recent several months.

But state commissioners rejected calls to revive longstanding quotas that in past years limited the killing along Yellowstone’s northern border to just a few wolves annually. Park officials last month warned of long-term harm to its renowned wolf packs if hunting continued.

Most killed this year have been shot in Montana. The predators were restored to the U.S. Northern Rockies more than 25 years ago after being decimated last century.