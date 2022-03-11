Monster Jam takes over Ford Idaho Center this weekend

NAMPA, Idaho — Are you ready for monster trucks? Friday and Saturday you have the chance to watch eight different, 12,000-pound trucks go head-to-head in multiple competitions during the 30th annual Monster Jam tour.

The Ford Idaho Center started to fill up with dirt Thursday, setting the stage for the monster trucks that will be competing this weekend. The eight different trucks and the drivers will compete for points in a freestyle round, racing and even a donut competition.

You can also catch these trained drivers doing a series of different stunts like backflips with the trucks, wheelies and racing up to 70 miles per hour.

“It's going to be loud and it's going to be really exciting with eight monster trucks total here," Tour Manager Gabe Resto said. “High jumps, wheelies, bicycles, moonwalks like there are so many amazing things that these drivers can put up with in these 12,000-pound trucks.”

Tristan England, driver of the “Earth Shaker” has been competing for about seven years.

Idaho News 6 Tristan England, driver of the "Earth Shaker."

“I actually crewed for my dad and he is the owner and driver of the “Big Kahuna” monster truck. So this has been in my family for a little while and I just had the third generation, my son Crash. So, he’s going to grow up and hopefully want to do this just like his dad,” England said. “They gave me the keys to this thing and I’ve been the only pilot and main pilot of it since it started. Made a name for it. Went to the world finals in 2017 and actually won a world championship.”

He made a name for himself and the Earth Shaker pretty quickly. England is able to do tricks multiple different tricks, but his specialty is riding on two wheels.

“I have honed in the skill for the past couple of years. I may not be the best, but I am the smoothest and I can get that truck on the front two tires to balance it really good but just hearing the fans roar while the truck is that quiet while balancing that well, getting them out of their seat, I did my job,” England said.

He comes all the way from Paris, Texas, and this is the first time he’s been to Idaho — but he has high hopes for the spectators in the stands.

“We’re so close to Boise State, and I mean, I watch these guys on college game day. They’re crazy. So, I’m interested to see how wild we can get here in Idaho and it's going to be awesome. We’re going to shake things up,” England said.

And, he's ready to beat his competition.

“Grave Digger, I’m going to dig your grave this weekend,” England laughed.

You have three chances to catch these monster trucks — the first show is Friday at 7 p.m. and there are two shows on Saturday.

Plus, fans can also get up close to the trucks and meet some of the drivers during the “Pit Party” on Saturday. For tickets click here.