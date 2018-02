NAMPA - A family friendly event is back in action in the Treasure Valley. Monster Jam is at the Ford Idaho Center February 22nd and 23rd, 2018.

Doors open at 6 p.m. on February 22nd and the show starts at 7 p.m.

On February 23rd, there are two shows with doors opening at noon and the show starting at 1 p.m. and doors opening at 6 p.m. and the show starting at 7 p.m.

For tickets, head to https://www.ictickets.com/