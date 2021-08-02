Monsoonal moisture assists fire crews with the Deer Fire

Firefighters north of Arrowrock Dam made significant progress on the Deer Fire with fire containment jumping to 70% Sunday morning after a torrential downpour the previous night.

Thunderstorms pushed into the Treasure Valley over the weekend causing massive rain and the potential for flash flooding.

The US Forest Survice says that fire managers are reassessing the situation and deciding how best to move forward while keeping the fire contained and firefighters safe from potential flooding.

Boise National Forest Fire Managers and fuel specialists are still warning visitors that the forest remains in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions despite the rain.