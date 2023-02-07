MONOPOLY Boise Edition, what would you include?

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Trees has been selected to get its own edition of MONOPOLY, the world's most popular board game. And residents are being asked for input on what should be included.

U.S. game manufacturer Top Trumps has been appointed to create the official Boise version of MONOPOLY by Hasbro. The company has released several customized editions of the popular board game, including the Napa Valley, Scottsdale and Brooklyn editions.

Ideas for places loved by the locals are being accepted until October 1 by submitting to the official Boise MONOPOLY email, Boise@toptrumps.com.

Locations like Park Place, Boardwalk and others will be renamed to include Boise-specific parks, monuments, museums and more. The plan also includes customizing "Community Chest" and "Chance" playing cards.

"Everything is up for consideration - Bogus Basin, BSU Broncos, Camel's Back Park, the Greenbelt; we want to know your Boise favorites that must be on the board - so please get involved!" says Aaron Green, Top Trumps representative.

MONOPOLY Boise edition is expected to hit the shelves by the end of October 2023.

We, the staff at KIVI-TV and Idaho News 6, believe that our station should be included, for sure!

