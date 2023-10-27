Monopoly Boise Edition is now available in stores

BOISE, Idaho — What do San Antonio, Pittsburg, and Lake Tahoe have in common? They all have their own special edition Monopoly game and The City of Boise is now being added to that list.

For more than 5 months, Top Trumps USA Inc. has been working on the creation of Monopoly, Boise edition and now you can find the game in a few stores around the city.

“We replace all those properties that you know in the original Monopoly like Indiana Avenue and New York Ave with local businesses, landmarks, on profit organizations in and around Boise so the game has a personal feel and nostalgia that you get driving across town and business you recognize now you can land on them in the game you can buy them,” says Aaron Green, corporate sponsorships at winning moves Top Trumps.

The Monopoly Boise Edition is the 24th city that was picked and there are 22 squares of places that you might recognize here in the Treasure Valley.

There are cultural places like the Basque Museum, the State Capital, and local retail stores like the Flying M, who’s is actually one of the retailers for the game.

The game retails for 40 dollars., You can find this Boise edition at local board game retailers around the city.