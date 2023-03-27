Proceeds from the Idaho Forest license plate being used to celebrate Arbor Day

BOISE, Idaho — The State of Idaho offers over 40 specialized license plates at the DMV, most of which contribute a portion of the fees collected to support the cause featured on the plate.

The same holds true for the Idaho Forest License Plate. The forest plate debuted in 1997 and was the 2nd special plate offered in the state, with proceeds going toward restoration projects or forest education programs. Today, it has provided over $1 million to the cause.

During the recent Idaho State Land Board of Commissioners meeting in Boise, the board approved the use of some of the funds collected from the plate to pay for Arbor Day activities and education around the state to celebrate trees. Arbor Day is traditionally celebrated on the last Friday in April, and this year is on April 28.

The approved $50,000 from the fund is slated to pay for a statewide billboard campaign, provide 20,000 seedlings grown at the University of Idaho to be distributed at Arbor Day celebrations and educational expos, an Arbor Day celebration to be hosted at the state historic museum, a photo contest directed toward elementary, middle and high school students, a Sustainable Forest hands-on education tour for teachers in June and a portion of the funds required for Project Learning Tree(a nation-wide environmental education program).

The Land Board is made up of Attorney General Raul Labrador, Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield, Secretary of State Phil McGrane, and State Controller Brandon Woolf.

Governor Brad Little acts as the Chair of the Board.

