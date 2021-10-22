Moderna, Johnson & Johnson booster doses now available for some people in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) says booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available now for some individuals. Booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine were approved last month.

A booster dose is recommended for those who received the J&J vaccine, are 18 or older and were vaccinated two or months ago.

For those who received the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago, the following groups are eligible for a booster dose:



People 65 and older

Residents of long-term care facilities

People 50-64 with underlying medical conditions

People 18-49 with underlying medical conditions, based on individual benefit and risk

People 18-64 at an increased risk of exposure and transmission due to the type of work they do (including teachers and healthcare workers) or because they live or work in an institutional setting

Booster doses are available now at pharmacies, clinics and healthcare providers statewide. Booster doses will not be available to the general public at local hospitals, according to IDHW. For more information about vaccine locations, vaccine brands available and walk-in or scheduling details, click here.

Proof of eligibility and a prescription are not required, according to IDHW, and all doses of the vaccine are free of charge.