Mobile vaccine clinic to be at Zoo Boise Saturday, free admission offered after vaccination

BOISE, Idaho — A mobile vaccine clinic will be at Zoo Boise on August 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of a partnership between Boise Parks and Recreation and St. Luke's. The mobile unit will be located near the front entrance of Zoo Boise.

Any visitor to the zoo on Saturday who has a vaccination record showing a first or second COVID-19 vaccine will receive free admission to the zoo on that day. A news release says free admission only applies to the person listed on the vaccination record and a photo ID will be required for free entry into the zoo.

“We’re pleased to partner with St. Luke’s and offer free admission to Zoo Boise for anyone who chooses to get vaccinated this Saturday,” said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway. “Our Parks and Recreation Department is dedicated to serving Boise residents and visitors from across the county and region. We are grateful for this unique opportunity to promote the health and safety of our community.”

Doses of the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available and administered by St. Luke's staff on Saturday. The free admission with proof of vaccination applies all day only on August 28.