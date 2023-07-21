Mitigations put in place at Esther Simplot Park make it safer to enjoy the water

BOISE, Idaho — Quinn's Pond has become a very popular place for paddleboarding and pond one has been designed for kids as the water complex at Esther Simplot Park provides a place to cool off in the heart of Boise.

"Oh man, I love it having this in my own backyard," said Amanda Bergman. "For me it is a treasure."

The hot temperatures also bring danger this time of year in stagnant water across Idaho as blue green algae tends to show up as well as bacteria like E coli.

The Boise Parks and Recreation Department tests the ponds once a week to make sure they are safe and ever since they implemented measures to keep the water moving they haven't had to close the ponds and that includes all of last summer when we had a record number of 100 degree days.

"Our biggest mitigating piece that has helped us is we have been able to obtain additional water rights from the river," said Doug Holloway, the director of Parks and Rec.

The public works department has worked with an engineering firm to pump 35 cubic feet per second from the Boise River into Quinn's Pond and scattered through out the ponds are 44 aerators that circulate the water.

"All of those efforts have really contributed to a safe experience swimming in all three ponds," said Holloway.

I have been swimming across Quinn's Pond and back for exercise and I can feel when I pass over an aerator because the water gets so much colder and keeping these ponds open means people have a spot to cool off in the heat of the summer.

"That is the whole idea of having a free aquatic area like this," said Holloway. "The whole idea is for people to come down here and have family interaction and fun on a hot day in cool water."

The city also hired someone to chase away the geese, dogs are prohibited throughout the park and there are life jacket loaner stations available as the city tries to make this amenity as safe as possible.

"That's everything because there are certain spots you don't want to go because you hear of them getting shut down every year," said Bergman. "It's just so convenient and we are super thankful."

The city also has a partnership with St. Luke's and Idaho River Sports to offer free life jackets to those who can't afford one.

Those can be fitted at Idaho River Sports, they also have all sorts of equipment people can rent out to enjoy the ponds and the rivers.