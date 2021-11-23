Missoula police looking for missing man traveling through Idaho

The Missoula Police Department is searching for a missing man who was traveling to Caldwell on a route to southern California.

Police report Michael Lopez, missing since November 10, was traveling from Missoula to Caldwell and going the route through Salmon, Challis and Stanley. Lopez's phone last pinged in Challis around noon on November 10, according to Missoula police.

Lopez has a pacemaker as well as other medical conditions, according to police.

Lopez is described as a 71-year-old man, 5-foot-10-inches and 210 lbs with brown eyes and white, balding hair. He drives a 1999 Dodge Ram 2500 Green with a topper and a Montana license plate 771170B.

Anyone who lives in the area or may have seen him or his vehicle is asked to call the local police department or 911 immediately.