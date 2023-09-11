Mission43 9/11 Miles of Remembrance 5k

BOISE, Idaho — The non-profit Mission43, known for supporting veterans in Idaho, is hosting its annual 9/11 Miles of Remembrance 5k at Ann Morrison Park this evening.

The group holds this event to honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001, and the Global War on Terror that many current military personnel are engaged in every day.

The race kicks off at 5:00 pm with all ages, backgrounds, and physical abilities welcomed at the event. A social area with food, drink, and entertainment will be available for participants at the finish line after the race.

You can register now at the Mission43 website.