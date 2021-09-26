Missing teen last seen at Borah Park

The Boise Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old they believe to be an endangered runaway.

BPD is looking for 16-year-old Cylee, who is believed to be an endangered runaway. She was last seen around 6pm at Borah Park, wearing a white and gray crop top, blue jeans and a purple backpack. Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 208-377-6790 or @CSofSWIdaho pic.twitter.com/YPaEemhHba — Boise PD (@BoisePD) September 26, 2021

According to a BPD tweet, 16-year-old Cylee was last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday night at Borah Park, wearing a white and gray crop top, blue jeans and a purple backpack.

BPD is asking anyone with information to call dispatch at 208-377-6790 or contact Crime Stoppers of South West Idaho.