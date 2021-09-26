Watch
Missing teen last seen at Borah Park

Posted at 5:49 PM, Sep 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-26 19:51:11-04

The Boise Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old they believe to be an endangered runaway.

According to a BPD tweet, 16-year-old Cylee was last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday night at Borah Park, wearing a white and gray crop top, blue jeans and a purple backpack.

BPD is asking anyone with information to call dispatch at 208-377-6790 or contact Crime Stoppers of South West Idaho.

