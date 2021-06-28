Watch
Missing persons report leads to police shooting

Posted at 8:56 PM, Jun 27, 2021
BOISE, Idaho — A missing person's report on Sunday night led to a police shooting of a suspect near 36th street and North Eyrie Way where BPD had to perform a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect's vehicle.

According to the Boise Police Twitter account, officers were seeking information on the whereabouts of Mohamud Hassan Mkoma in connection with a 14-year-old missing child. The Tweet said officers believed the child may have been in danger.

BPD later tweeted that the 14-year-old had been found and was safe. Officers confronted the suspect at the same time which is when the shooting occurred. The scene is secure and the suspect is on the way to the hospital.

According to a press release from BPD, the suspect was known by the family and entered their residence and left with the 14-year-old. Based on evidence officers felt the boy may be in danger and began an immediate investigation.

BPD says while an Amber Alert was being processed, patrol officers found the suspect's car and attempted a traffic stop but the suspect continued to flee. Officers performed a PIT maneuver stopping the car. After confronting the suspect, officers fired their weapons. No officers were injured.

The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force (CITF) led by the Garden City Police Department is investigating the shooting.

This is a breaking story and we will continue to update you when we have more information, BPD has stated they will offer a media briefing soon.

