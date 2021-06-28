Missing persons report leads to police shooting

BOISE, Idaho — A missing person's report on Sunday night led to a police shooting of a suspect near 36th street and North Eyrie Way where BPD had to perform a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect's vehicle.

BPD is looking for Mohamud Hassan Mkoma in connection with a missing child, Salayman, 14. They were last seen in the area of W. Stoker Ln near State St. and N. North Street. Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911. Boise police have reason to believe the child may be in danger. pic.twitter.com/00w3kB0x1T — Boise PD (@BoisePD) June 28, 2021

According to the Boise Police Twitter account, officers were seeking information on the whereabouts of Mohamud Hassan Mkoma in connection with a 14-year-old missing child. The Tweet said officers believed the child may have been in danger.

(1) Boise Police have located 14-year-old Salayman and he is now safe. Officers confronted the suspect in the area of 36th and Eyrie and there was an officer involved shooting. The scene is secure and the suspect has been transported to the hospital. — Boise PD (@BoisePD) June 28, 2021

BPD later tweeted that the 14-year-old had been found and was safe. Officers confronted the suspect at the same time which is when the shooting occurred. The scene is secure and the suspect is on the way to the hospital.

According to a press release from BPD, the suspect was known by the family and entered their residence and left with the 14-year-old. Based on evidence officers felt the boy may be in danger and began an immediate investigation.

BPD says while an Amber Alert was being processed, patrol officers found the suspect's car and attempted a traffic stop but the suspect continued to flee. Officers performed a PIT maneuver stopping the car. After confronting the suspect, officers fired their weapons. No officers were injured.

The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force (CITF) led by the Garden City Police Department is investigating the shooting.

This is a breaking story and we will continue to update you when we have more information, BPD has stated they will offer a media briefing soon.