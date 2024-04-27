Missing Person: Boise Police searching for missing vulnerable adult

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are looking for a missing vulnerable adult with dementia, last seen in the area of McMillan and Five Mile Roads around 11:30 a.m.

Marvin is an 82-year-old white male, 5' 11", 175lbs. He has white hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black and brown derby-style hat, light gray zip up jacket, blue shirt, red suspenders, black jeans, and glasses.

According to police, Marvin has been known to walk into open garages he thinks may be his own.

If you see this subject or have any additional information, call 911 or Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.