Missing Meridian man found dead in Boise County wilderness

The body of a missing Meridian man was discovered by Boise County Sheriff’s Office deputies Saturday.

Searchers found the body of Thomas Wright, 23, in a rugged wilderness area near Mores Creek Summit.

Wright was reported missing on Monday, June 11. His vehicle was discovered in the area of Mores Creek Summit the following day.

“An initial search of the area turned up negative results, but an additional search on Saturday by the Boise County Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue discovered Wright’s body in the area where his vehicle was located,” said Meridian Police Department Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea.

There were no signs of foul play, he added.

An autopsy to determine the cause of death will be conducted soon by the Boise County Coroner.

