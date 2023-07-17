Boise Police ask for information on man missing for a week

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are currently looking for a 73-year-old missing man named Bradford. He was last in contact with his family on July 9. His family told investigators that it's unusual for him to be out of touch for that long. Bradford's family and officers are concerned with his safety.

(1/2) Boise Police are looking for a missing man named Bradford, 73. His family has not heard from him since early Sunday and they tell investigators this is not typical for him to do. Officers and family are worried for his safety and are hoping to check his welfare. pic.twitter.com/tOi7AMdhZU — Boise PD (@BoisePD) July 14, 2023

He is known to drive a gray 2022 Ford Escape with Idaho license plate 6B1086

If you see Bradford or have any information please contact Boise PD at (208) 377-6790.

