Boise Police ask for information on man missing for a week

Boise Police Department
Posted at 8:52 AM, Jul 17, 2023
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are currently looking for a 73-year-old missing man named Bradford. He was last in contact with his family on July 9. His family told investigators that it's unusual for him to be out of touch for that long. Bradford's family and officers are concerned with his safety.

He is known to drive a gray 2022 Ford Escape with Idaho license plate 6B1086

If you see Bradford or have any information please contact Boise PD at (208) 377-6790.

