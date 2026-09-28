Missing hunter found safe in Fremont County thanks to tip from bystanders

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — An overdue hunter was found safe in Fremont County on Sunday night, following an hours-long search.

At 8:30 p.m., Fremont County Search and Rescue was dispatched to the Warm River Butte area to try to locate the man, who had been separated from his hunting partner.

After rescue crews discovered the man’s cellphone was unavailable and could not be pinged, two search teams were deployed at the west end of the butte to begin searching. Air Idaho also helped by conducting a grid search of the area with an aircraft.

Then, at 10:30 p.m., a separate group of hunters stopped by the search command post and told officials that they had heard a voice while calling elk in an area 3 miles west, near Fish Creek Road.

With that information, it didn’t take long for searchers to locate the missing hunter. He was found in good condition at about 11:30 p.m. and told them he did not require medical attention.

The hunter said once the sun had gone down, he decided to stay put so searchers could find him more easily. He set up a fire to stay warm, and then waited for searchers to come to him.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and its Search and Rescue team said they are appreciative of the help they received from Air Idaho, as well as all other personnel involved in the search.

This was originally published by East Idaho News.