BOISE, ID - A missing and endangered teenager -– first reported missing Tuesday -- has been located and reunited with her family, according to the Boise Police Department.

15-year-old Lily (her last name was not released) was located in Benton County, Oregon, about 2:00 a.m. Wednesday with a non-custodial parent, according to a BPD news release.

“That parent, Lucas Anthony Lloyd, is in custody in Benton County. The investigation remains ongoing and more charges are pending,” the release said.