Ada County man still missing; last seen in Boise County, July 27

James Daly, an Ada County man, has been missing in Boise County since July 27. Daly is 6'1", 200 lbs with grey hair and blue eyes, according to the Boise Police Department.

He was last seen at a family member's home, before leaving the premises in the morning and saying he would be near Idaho City, according to a missing person's poster provided by his family. The Boise Police Department confirmed his cell phone was last pinged near Idaho City on July 27 around 5:15 p.m.

Morgan Osich Reed

Daly was last seen driving a black 2017 Ford F-150 XLT, with the license number 1A N0944; its VIN number is 1FTEW1EG4HKD21152.

If you have any information on the location of Daly or his vehicle, contact the Boise Police Department at (208) 377-6790 or the Boise County Sheriff's Office at (208) 392-4411.