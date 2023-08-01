Mike Masterson receives endorsement from first responders in his run for Boise Mayor

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Firefighters Union, police union, and Fraternal Order of Police announced their endorsement for independent candidate Mike Masterson for Boise Mayor.

The endorsement for Masterson, a former Boise Police Chief, was not unexpected.

In the official press release, Boise Firefighters Local #149 President Jason Shuey said, “We need a mayor who truly listens to the needs of firefighters doing the work. Who believes in and attempts to understand the real trauma we face keeping Boise families safe. Who builds relationships and respects the job we are asked to do every day by our community. We trust Mike to make the right calls as Mayor while supporting the men and women who serve the city of Boise. He is by far the best choice for the job.”

International Brotherhood of Police Officers Local #486 President Guy Bourgeau said, “When he was our Chief of Police, he oversaw the largest city department while protecting tax dollars and keeping crime low. He never lost sight of his mission–to keep families safe while always respecting our community's civil liberties. Whether it's a question of skill or a question of values, this is an easy call: Mike Masterson should be the next mayor of Boise.”

Masterson, who served as Boise Police Chief from 2015-2015, said he was honored to receive the endorsements of the largest public safety-focused organizations in our city.

He is running against incumbent Mayor Lauren McLean who is seeking re-election this November.