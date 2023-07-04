Middleton's 4th of July Parade and popular "Wet Zone".

MIDDLETON, Idaho — Independence Day parades are taking place across the Treasure Valley. In Middleton, the annual event means the revival of a water fight in the streets of the city in celebration of the Fourth of July.

The theme for this year's Middleton event is, "Land of the Free in 2023". The parade runs through downtown Main Street and features an all-out water fight.

Those looking to jump into the fray and get soaked took positions in the 'wet zones' which were marked beforehand, with other zones designated for those looking to stay dry.

The tradition brings the Middleton community out to celebrate America's independence while giving them the option to beat the heat and have some fun.