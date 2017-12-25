Middleton taking a stance on bullying

Middleton, ID - The City of Middleton is trying to combat a hot topic issue bullying. Many healthcare professionals believe if not addressed-- bullying can lead to suicide.

When Idaho's anti-bullying law passed in 2015, statistics showed the suicide rate in Idaho schools to be almost 50 percent above the national average.



For Beverlee Furner bullying and suicide are topics close to her heart, she says it needs to stop.

"As a City of Middleton when we looked at the bullying rate, and we saw more and more in high school and junior high, and it was correlating with suicide rates." said, Beverlee.

Middleton Mayor Darin Taylor is joining Furner in saying no to bullying.

"we don't want people being bullied, and if they are we want that to a citation." said, Mayor Darin.

Idaho law already offers measures to curb bullying and cyberbullying in schools, but Furner says it's still a big issue.