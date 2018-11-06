Middleton Heights Elementary adds security, parents rally in support of teachers

Around a dozen people lined the street in front of the Middleton School District office rallying in support of the Heights Elementary teachers who have been placed on administrative leave.

As of today, there was an officer patrolling the grounds and two police cars at the school. The district tells us they have added that extra security presence as well as more administrative presence and a crisis team.

This all comes after staff members at Heights Elementary posted pictures on social media dressed as a border wall, labeled "make America great again,” and others as Mexicans dressed in mustaches and sombreros.

Since then, the story continues to make national news, with people all over the country accusing the staff of racism and signing petitions to have the teachers fired.

While on the other hand, there are also many who think this has all been blown out of proportion.

"The whole scenario of actually what happened at the time, isn't I guess what people are seeing. It was more of an exercise for the teachers to do all of the different cultures and those were the two that actually won, so that's why the two pictures were together," said Callie Mould, a parent of a student at Heights Elementary.

Those staff members have all been placed on administrative leave, and this Wednesday, November 7th, the district will hold an all-staff meeting for the purpose of cultural sensitivity training. That training will continue throughout the school year and at the start of each school year moving forward in the Middleton School District.

Superintendent Middleton previously made statements saying he hoped to have the investigation wrapped up by today, but it seems that is being pushed further down the road.

At last check, the petition in support of keeping the teachers had over 13,000 signatures, while the petition for firing them had over 11,000 signatures.

We will keep you updated with any new information, as the district releases it.