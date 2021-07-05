Middleton brings Independence Day festivities a day early

MIDDLETON, Idaho — Middleton held its traditional Independence Day parade a day early.

The event featured horses, cars and even an A4 jet all parading through downtown Middleton, the whole thing ended just like years past with a massive water fight.

Brook Keller, this year's County Fair & Rodeo Queen, loved participating in the parade and was happy to put smiles on everyone's faces. "I love to go to the rodeos. That is my favorite part. But I love coming out of the parades and seeing all the little kids get so excited. Seeing us come by getting ready for their candy, that is just the best part by far," said Keller.

After canceling last year's parade due to the pandemic, the Middleton community is happy to be able to return to some normalcy.