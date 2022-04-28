Micron Technology facing patent infringement lawsuit

Bell Semiconductor has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against computer chipmaker Micron Technology.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court contends Boise, Idaho-based Micron is using without authorization a process for making semiconductor devices developed and patented by Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based Bell Semiconductor. The patent has to do with a layering process for fabricating semiconductor devices that has allowed the devices to become smaller, dramatically increasing performance.

Bell Semiconductor is seeking a jury trial, unspecified damages and an order from the court barring Micron from using the process. Micron didn't immediately respond Thursday to an inquiry from The Associated Press sent to the company's corporate communications department.