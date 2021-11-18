Watch
Micron partnering with Idaho Foodbank to donate holiday food this year

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Foodbank and Micron have partnered again to help feed Idahoans over the holiday season.

Micron provides a turkey or ham to its employees every year, who can choose to donate them to the Idaho Foodbank. Employees donated 1,700 turkeys and 681 hams this year, which will go to more than a thousand households.

The Idaho Foodbank accepts food and money donations to help provide 2 million meals each month of the holiday season for those who are food insecure. Click here to learn more about hunger relief efforts in your area.

