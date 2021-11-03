Micron matching employee donations for fund benefiting survivors, families of Boise Towne Square shooting

BOISE, Idaho — Micron announced it is matching all team member donations to a local fund benefiting survivors and the families of the two people killed in the shooting at Boise Towne Square.

Micron is matching all team member donations to a local fund benefiting survivors and the families of the two people killed last week at Boise Towne Square. For those interested in supporting the Boise community, we recommend you start here: https://t.co/CyJka3I2G8 — Micron Technology (@MicronTech) November 3, 2021

"We are grateful to be part of the Boise community. Together, with respectful and open dialogue, we will overcome this tragedy," said Micron on Twitter.

There are several donation funds set up for the general public, including GoFundMe memorial funds for Jo Acker and Roberto Padilla.

A donation account has been set up at ICCU and anyone can visit a branch and ask to donate to the "Victims of Boise Mall Shooting" account. The community resources page on the City of Boise website says all money will be given to the families of the deceased.

You can find more resources that are available to the public on the City of Boise website.