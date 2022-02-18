Micron Employees for Religious Freedom rallies outside the Statehouse

BOISE, Idaho — Former and current Micron employees stood on the statehouse steps Friday in opposition to Micron’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

The group, Micron Employees for Religious Freedom, (MERF) was formed in November, shortly after the companies vaccine requirement was announced.

President of the group, Benjamin Chafetz claims the only accommodation Micron has provided for employees requesting religious exemptions is unpaid leave, the requirement of double masking and daily testing.

The company announced in September 2021 it would be requiring all employees and contractors in the U.S. who work in the company's buildings to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 15.

Idaho News 6

"The short of it, we are not anti-vaccine. I think there are plenty of other vaccines out there that are perfectly reasonable but a lot of us chose through prayer and through time and through evidence this wasn’t right for us and we elected through our own views to not take it," Chafetz said. "All we are talking about is your right to do with your body as you please."

According to a press release, MERF attempted twice to contact Micron’s legal and employee relations team for a solution. Chafetz said the group will be taking legal action against Micron in the future, but did not specify what that action will be.

You can read more about Micron's COVID-19 safety plan here.