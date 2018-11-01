Mountain Home, ID - "Trick or treaters" at Mountain Home Airforce Base were given more than just candy from their neighbors this Halloween.

On one commander's lawn, an inflatable slide to jump down.

"I just love seeing the smiles on their faces," said Lieutenant Colonel Allyson Strickland, Force Support Squadron Commander.



Also featuring custom "garages-turned-haunted-houses."



"The kids love it," said Joshua Peter, an airman at the base. "They love to come out and get scared a little bit, they get the candy-- it's fun for the whole family. "



And even treats for kids with candy allergies.



"A lot of children now are allergic, and I don't want them to feel left out," said Lt. Col. Strickland.



But most importantly of all: a sense of support and community, especially for kids on base with deployed parents this holiday.



"I'll just talk to them about, 'So what are you going to do tonight? you gotta remind, ya know, write down all the good things that you did so you can tell them about it on Facetime tomorrow!'" said Lt. Col. Strickland.



The support is also important for families who have routinely moved around or are brand new to the community, like Peter.



"All of a sudden their interacting with other kids in the community, and walking around and stuff like that. So, I know my daughter's thirteen and this gets her involved with the community and everything," said Peter.



So that if-- or when-- their parents have to leave for deployment, which many of them do, those children are in good hands.



"We're here for their families, and they can feel just, ya know, and enjoy the holiday just like they would any other time."

