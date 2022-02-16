Meta Data Center coming to Kuna

A new data center for Meta, formerly the Facebook Company, will open in Kuna.

The City of Kuna and Meta announced its newest data center represents an investment of $800 million, according to a news release from the city.

"We are excited to welcome Meta to Idaho and the Treasure Valley," Idaho Department of Commerce Director Tom Kealey said in a statement. "Meta’s large investment in Kuna means great new jobs and innovation opportunities for the city and our state. We look forward a long, successful relationship with Meta and other stakeholders."

The city announced the new center will bring 100 operational jobs to Kuna, with 1,200 jobs at "peak" construction. The center will be more than 960,000 square-feet and will break ground in September of 2022, with work anticipated to go through 2025.

"We are thrilled to be breaking ground on our newest data center in Kuna, Idaho. Thank you to all of our partners who helped us move this project forward,” Darcy Nothnagle, director of community and economic development at Meta, said in a statement. "Kuna is a great place to call home and we are committed to investing in the community’s long-term vitality. We look forward to having a strong, fruitful partnership for years to come."

The company also announced it will be investing $50 million in Kuna via a new water and sewer system for the city. The Meta Data Center is planning to be supported fully by renewable energy sources connected to Idaho Power's system, according to the news release.

“Kuna welcomes Meta to our city and values their commitment to our community,” said Kuna Mayor Joe Stear in a statement. “As the first large anchor in the city’s East Kuna Industrial area, their infrastructure investment is a catalyst for expanding the city’s ability to support well-paying jobs and attract other industrial and manufacturing users the Kuna.”

Idaho News 6 news partners BoiesDev report the data center will service Meta-owned brands including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Oculus and more.