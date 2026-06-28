Meridian's Tyus Sparks drafted by Washington Capitals in 2026 NFL Draft

Former Spokane Chiefs forward Tyus Sparks, from Meridian, was drafted by the Washington Capitals in the fourth round of the 2026 NHL Draft, making him one of only four Idahoans ever drafted into the NHL.

The Capitals traded with Columbus to secure the 101st overall pick, which they used to select Sparks.

The Spokane Chiefs celebrated the news on Instagram, noting that Sparks is the second-highest selected Idahoan in NHL Draft history.

In an interview published by the Washington Capitals, Sparks spoke with reporters about what it means to represent his home state.

"It's an honor, for sure, being one of the few people from Idaho," Sparks said. "All the support from everyone there, my family, yeah, it's amazing,"

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