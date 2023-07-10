Meridian's Tolleth House to receive prestigious Orchid Award

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Tolleth House in Meridian is one of this year's recipients of the Idaho Orchard Award, given annually and designed to celebrate individuals and organizations that have contributed positively to historic preservation.

Elizabeth Burgess is the current owner of the 2-story Queen Anne house, originally built in 1907. Burgess purchased the home in 2019 and spent several years working to restore the home with her father Tim and teams of skilled professionals. The location is now home to Hidden Gems Events, offering the use of the home and garden as a venue for local events.

Meridian Arts and Culture Coordinator Cassandra Schiffler explains, “When we saw the stunning restoration work the owners had done to preserve this historic home, and the tireless effort, devotion, and love they put into it, we knew it deserved a Preservation Idaho award.”

Doug Lock-Smith, KIVI

The home features a wrap-around porch, multi-gable roof, narrow shiplap siding, and an overwhelming (and irregular) 13 exterior corners. Not to mention the outside garden hosting a Catalpa tree said to be over 100 years old.

The home was originally built as a belated wedding gift from Harry Tolleth to his wife Della. Tolleth was a successful local merchant. The house, rumored to be built using plans purchased from the 1905 Sears catalog, was one of the first in the area to include electricity and central heat. Della lived in the home until she died in 1975. (Harry passed in 1936.)

courtesy of the city of Meridian

The house was then purchased by Gwen and Brenton Alger, who opened an antique shop at the house, Something Special Antiques. It was the Algers who registered the home with the National Register of Historic Places in 1996.

Doug Lock-Smith, KIVI

The Tolleth house is located at 134 E. State Street in downtown Meridian.

