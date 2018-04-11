Meridian's Scentsy named one of best direct-selling places to work in the U.S.

MERIDIAN, ID - Direct Selling News, a worldwide magazine covering the direct sales industry, has named Meridian-headquartered Scentsy, Inc. as one of the best places to work in the direct selling industry.

Scentsy is one of thirteen finalists that rose to the top after Quantum Workplace, a national surveying group, sifted through employee surveys from direct selling companies across the United States.

“This is an honor that we share with each and every one of our employees,” said Heidi Thompson, Scentsy President and Co-Owner. “At Scentsy, we look at our company as one big family. We care about each other, and we care about doing things right.”

Some of the criteria for determining the best environments for employees focused on culture, service opportunities, personal and professional development, and fun.

This year marks fourteen years in business for Scentsy -- and the first time being named to the Best Places to Work list compiled by the Direct Selling News.

The final ranking for the selected companies will be unveiled at an awards banquet in Plano, Texas, on May 2.

