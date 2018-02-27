Meridian youth tackle community issues

Meridian, ID - High school students from the Meridian area took to the stage Monday night to talk about topics close to their hearts in hopes of creating change. From gun culture to suicide prevention, several passionate teenagers gave a five-minute presentation on these critical issues. It was a part of the 8th annual ignite youth event.

This program has been successful over the years because it gives youth a chance to connect with community leaders and build a safer community through action. The students spend weeks brainstorming on solutions through research.

"I think it's important because it shows a good platform for people to have their opinions and thoughts and ideas shared especially the youth because they are gonna be the leaders of tomorrow. We want to make sure they have a good voice and can learn from each other," said Jacob Chambers, host, and last year winner.

This year's winner will win a cash prize of a hundred dollars donated by Meridian Mayor Tammy de Weerd.