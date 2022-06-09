Meridian woman sentenced to life in prison for murder of her 9-year-old stepson

Monique Osuna was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her 9-year-old stepson.

Osuna, 29, will serve a sentence of life imprisonment with no possibility for parole for the murder of Emrick Osuna on Sept. 2 2020.

Osuna "inflicted physical, emotional, and psychological abuse on Emrik" by forcing him to do physical exercise, severely beating him and starving him, according to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office.

Ada County District Judge Steven Hippler called Osuna's abuse "sadistic, evil, and heartless" and order she serve life in prison as well as a 100-year no contact order for the surviving children who witnessed the abuse, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

"It has been nearly two years since the senseless and heartbreaking abuse and murder of Emrik Osuna," Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said in a statement. "Emrik was an innocent boy who did not receive the love and care every child in this community deserves. On behalf of my entire office, we extend our deepest condolences to Emrik’s loved ones for their unimaginable loss."

Co-defendent Erik Osuna's sentencing will be held at a later date, according to the Prosecutor's Office.