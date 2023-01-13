Meridian woman accused of embezzling more than $1.7 million from Black Canyon Irrigation District

BOISE, Idaho — A federal grand jury in Boise returned an indictment charging Catherine Skidmore, 55, of Meridian, with 25 counts of wire fraud and 24 counts of money laundering, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced.

Skidmore was the Secretary-Treasurer of the Black Canyon Irrigation District from 2014 to 2022.

The indictment alleges Skidmore opened a secondary Local Government Investment Pool (LGIP) account on behalf of the BCID without the knowledge of BCID and used funds transferred into the account for her personal use and benefit; and through the use of falsely created invoices, Skidmore booked accounting entries as paying legitimate BCID expenses.

It is believed that Skidmore obtained at least $1,792,000 from the scheme.

Skidmore is scheduled for trial on March 13. If convicted she faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison.

