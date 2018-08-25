Meridian teams face off for rivalry trophy

MERIDIAN - The season opener of high school football is filled with excitement. Each team represents their school, preparing for the battle.

Fans tailgate in anticipation of the game and of course rivalries run deep between teams.

“It’s really important for us to win because obviously we want to. It’s just basically been built because we’re both very competitive schools and we both usually put up a good competition against each other,” said Makenna Condie, Mountain View High junior.

Mountain View and Rocky Mountain High Schools have faced off eleven times, but this game held special significance.



For the first time the rivalry between the two has a new name and the winner of the game receives a trophy.



“Battle of the mountains, we get a new trophy this year so it’s a big deal and we’re all really excited to take mountain view down,” said Kristen Yorgason, Rocky Mountain High senior.

The trophy, a fifty pound fireman’s ax represents firefighters battling fire in the mountains.



It's a tradition that will go on for years to come.