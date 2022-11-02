Watch Now
News

Actions

Meridian student killed after being struck by car

Police: Multiple weapons stolen from Meridian home
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A.J. Howard
Police: Multiple weapons stolen from Meridian home
Meridian student killed after being hit by car
Posted at 11:31 AM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 14:11:20-04

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A Meridian High School student has died after being struck by a car at the intersection of Pine and Ten Mile, according to Meridian spokesperson Kelsey Johnston.

As of 11:30 a.m. the intersection is still closed.

Meridian Police responded to the report at 7:40 Wednesday morning. Johnston says the driver of the vehicle did stop and is cooperating with police. Authorities are still investigating the scene.

The family of the student has been notified.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light