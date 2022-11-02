Meridian student killed after being struck by car

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A Meridian High School student has died after being struck by a car at the intersection of Pine and Ten Mile, according to Meridian spokesperson Kelsey Johnston.

As of 11:30 a.m. the intersection is still closed.

Please avoid the area of 10 Mile and W Pine. MPD working an injury accident. NB 10 mile closed from Franklin Road. — Meridian Police Dept (@PoliceMeridian) November 2, 2022

Meridian Police responded to the report at 7:40 Wednesday morning. Johnston says the driver of the vehicle did stop and is cooperating with police. Authorities are still investigating the scene.

The family of the student has been notified.