Meridian spa co-owner arrested for fondling female customers

MERIDIAN, ID - The co-owner of a Meridian body spa has been arrested after police say he inappropriately fondled the breasts of female customers.

Officers arrested fifty-year old Anthony L. Korrell about 2 p.m. Friday at his place of business.

Meridian Police were contacted by two separate victims on Tuesday, February 21, and Wednesday, February 22, who both relayed similar assaults at Revive Body Spa, at 3723 N. Locust Grove Road, Suite #150, according to Meridian Police Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea.

“Both victims stated they had been receiving facial treatments at the Spa from co-owner Anthony Korrell when, unexpectedly, Korrell began to massage their breasts. Both victims were shocked and scared about the unwanted touching, including a fear of further sexual assault,” Basterrechea said.

Police believe there may be more victims -- and urge anyone who has had a similar experience with Korrell to please contact the Meridian Police Department at 208-888-6678.

Korrell was booked into the Ada County Jail for battery with the intent to commit a serious felony. If convicted, Korrell could be sentenced to a maximum of twenty years in prison.



