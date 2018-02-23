Meridian spa co-owner arrested for fondling female customers

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 2:46PM MST expiring February 25 at 8:00AM MST in effect for: Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, White Pine
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 2:32PM MST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Blaine, Custer
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 2:32PM MST expiring February 25 at 6:00AM MST in effect for: Bannock, Bingham, Blaine, Bonneville, Butte, Cassia, Jefferson, Lincoln, Madison, Minidoka, Oneida, Power
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 1:59PM MST expiring February 24 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Baker
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 1:59PM MST expiring February 24 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 1:59PM MST expiring February 24 at 11:00AM MST in effect for: Ada, Elmore, Owyhee
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 1:59PM MST expiring February 24 at 8:00PM MST in effect for: Owyhee, Twin Falls
Winter Storm Warning issued February 23 at 1:59PM MST expiring February 24 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Owyhee
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 1:59PM MST expiring February 24 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Adams, Boise, Camas, Elmore, Gem, Gooding, Jerome, Twin Falls, Valley, Washington
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 23 at 5:08AM MST expiring February 24 at 5:00PM MST in effect for: Umatilla, Union, Wallowa
Winter Storm Watch issued February 23 at 3:11AM MST expiring February 24 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Baker
Winter Storm Watch issued February 23 at 3:11AM MST expiring February 24 at 11:00PM MST in effect for: Ada, Adams, Boise, Camas, Elmore, Gem, Gooding, Jerome, Owyhee, Twin Falls, Valley, Washington
MERIDIAN, ID - The co-owner of a Meridian body spa has been arrested after police say he inappropriately fondled the breasts of female customers.
Officers arrested fifty-year old Anthony L. Korrell about 2 p.m. Friday at his place of business.
Meridian Police were contacted by two separate victims on Tuesday, February 21, and Wednesday, February 22, who both relayed similar assaults at Revive Body Spa, at 3723 N. Locust Grove Road, Suite #150, according to Meridian Police Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea.
“Both victims stated they had been receiving facial treatments at the Spa from co-owner Anthony Korrell when, unexpectedly, Korrell began to massage their breasts. Both victims were shocked and scared about the unwanted touching, including a fear of further sexual assault,” Basterrechea said.
Police believe there may be more victims -- and urge anyone who has had a similar experience with Korrell to please contact the Meridian Police Department at 208-888-6678.
Korrell was booked into the Ada County Jail for battery with the intent to commit a serious felony. If convicted, Korrell could be sentenced to a maximum of twenty years in prison.