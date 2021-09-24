Meridian science teacher named 2022 Idaho Teacher of the Year

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The State Board of Education honors one Meridian teacher, naming him as the 2022 Idaho Teacher of the Year. State Superintendent Sherri Ybarra surprised Todd Knight with a $1,000 check, balloons and the new title on Thursday.

The science teacher was selected by a blue-ribbon panel out of a pool of ten finalists. Knight has been an instructor at Crossroads Middle School since 2014 and also serves as digital technology lead and chair of the science department.

He'll spend the next year as a spokesman and representative for Idaho's educators.

"It's humbling to be chosen as the person that is asked to represent Idaho as an educator, and it's something I would not even imagine me, being who I am, doing what I do," said Knight. "I teach, that's what I do."

Knight is now Idaho's nominee for National Teacher of the Year. He was also chosen as the West Ada School District's Teacher of the Year for 2021.