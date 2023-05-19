Meridian Pool honors 50th season with new aquatic mural

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Pool is celebrating its 50th season by installing a new mural.

Celebrated with a ribbon-cutting in front of a crowd including the Mayor of Meridian, the mural had its official unveiling. The mural was created by local artist collective Sector Seventeen, who collaborated with the West Ada Recreation District and Meridian Arts Commission on the design.

“The mural will be a great semi-centennial showcase for new and returning patrons alike,” says Shaun Wardle, Board President of the Western Ada Recreation District. “The design highlights the aquatic opportunities that the Meridian Pool has been providing to children for the past 49 years.”

The Meridian Pool is scheduled to open on Monday, June 5. Registration for Group Swim Lessons is open now on the website.

