Meridian Police: Woman arrested for abusing three children

MERIDIAN, ID - A Meridian woman has been arrested on three counts of felony injury to children, after police say she abused three minors she was living with.

About 11 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a call of a family fight in the 200 block of James Court, in the James Court Apartment complex, in north Meridian.

Reports say the officers found three children, from ages nine to sixteen, who reportedly were being physically abused.

“We have evidence that supports biting, scratching, and hair pulling. In one case, (the suspect reportedly threw) a can of corn at one of the victims, hitting him in the head,” said Meridian Police Department Lt. Berle Stokes.

Police arrested Evett Lynn Ann Gehrts, 40. She was booked into the Ada County Jail on three counts of felony injury to a child.

“We believe the abuse had been going on since about 6 a.m.,” Stokes said.

The children were placed into the care of the Idaho Health and Welfare Department.

Stokes said no one else was in the house at the time.

Gehrts is scheduled to make her initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

