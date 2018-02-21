Meridian Police warns of panhandling couple

MERIDIAN, ID - The Meridian Police Department is calling the public’s attention to a panhandling couple approaching people at several local stores.

A posting on the Department’s facebook page points out the couple is not suspected of breaking any laws, but warns the public not to donate to them –- and call Meridian Police if they are approached.

“It is a man and woman of Middle Eastern descent. The female subject approaches moms with children asking for food or money, while the man stays in the background,” the facebook posting said.

Officers have reportedly identified the couple and explained to them “the fear they are creating among community members, especially mothers with children.”

“What they are doing is not illegal; however, if they approach you, forcefully tell them to leave you alone, and call (the police),” the posting said.

“Meridian is a safe community, but you still need to remain vigilant and aware of your surroundings,” it added.