Meridian Police: Student arrested for stabbing at Crossroads Middle School

A student at Crossroads Middle School was arrested after stabbing another student in the leg, according to Meridian Police.

Police report two female students were in an altercation when one stabbed the other in the leg. Police determined it was an isolated incident between the two students.

One of the students was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the suspect was taken into custody without incident, according to a news release from Meridian Police. The juvenile suspect will be charged with felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor possessing a weapon on school grounds, according to police.