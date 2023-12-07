Meridian Police seeking public's help in identifying burglary suspects

The Meridian Police are asking the public for its help in identifying any of the three suspects in a residential burglary.

The trio is wanted in connection to a residential burglary that occurred on Tuesday, November 21, in a subdivision near N Black Cat Rd. and W Chinden Blvd.

The first suspect is pictured wearing a black hooded True Religions sweatshirt with denim jeans.

The second suspect is pictured wearing a black hooded zip-up and red shorts.

The third suspect is pictured wearing jeans and a black sweatshirt with a white pattern and a tan hat.

Anyone with information that could assist police in identifying any of the suspects is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790. Or leave a tip anonymously through the Meridian Police Department Tip Line at 208-895-3362 or email at propertycity@meridiancity.org.