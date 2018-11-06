Meridian Police searching for toy store attempted robbery suspect

MERIDIAN - Police are looking for a male who they say tried to steal about $100 of toys from a Meridian toy store Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m., officers responded to a robbery of Timezone Toys in the 3100 block of East Fairview Avenue.

“The owner of the store confronted the suspect and a fight ensued. The male fled the scene in a vehicle driven by a female accomplice. The toys were recovered at the scene,” said Meridian Police Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea.

The suspect was described as white, about six feet tall, with a blue shirt, grey sweat pants and a mustache. The female was described as white, heavy-set, about five feet tall, with blonde hair.

“The vehicle they were driving was described as a red, Honda CRV,” Basterrechea said.

If you have any information about the attempted robbery, you are urged to contact the Meridian Police Department at 208-888-6678.

