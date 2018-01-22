Meridian Police: Observant neighbor leads to sex crime arrest

MERIDIAN, ID - A Kuna man has been booked into the Ada County Jail after police say they found him engaging in an illegal sexual act with a teenaged girl.

Meridian Police officers were called to the 4700 block of West Hearst Street late Friday, after an observant neighbor reported a suspicious vehicle in the neighborhood.

Officers found Michael Walker, 31, engaged in sexual acts with a seventeen-year-old female in the backseat of his car, according to Meridian Police Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea.

Walker and the victim knew each other, Basterrechea said.

Walker was arrested for sexual battery of a minor, a felony.

He’s expected to make his first court appearance Monday afternoon.

